”The LORD is close to the brokenhearted …” Psalm 34:18a
I have had a few phone calls in my life that have shaken me to the core. One of them was last Friday. My dear friend Kristy called, sobbing, to tell me the results of the jury deliberations. Her son, Kenny, was convicted of all six counts against him. The trial began last Monday after three and a half long years of waiting. The jury had deliberated for only four hours before returning the verdict.
In the Spring of 2018, in the midst of a heated debate with his wife and mother-in-law and in the face of his father-in-law rushing out with a gun, Kenny’s bullets killed his wife and mother-in-law and wounded his father-in-law in the ensuing gunfight. Doing my best to console her and pray with her, I hung up and just sat motionless for a few seconds before collapsing in my own grief. “Oh, God … why???”
More often than not there are no answers to that “why” question. Sometimes we just can’t understand how God could allow things to happen the way they do. It’s so easy to be angry and blame God. I’ve been there. Just because things don’t happen the way I want them to or think they should does not indicate that God has made some kind of mistake. On the contrary, God sees with a higher plan and purpose. His economy is perfect; His ways are just and His plans not thwarted by the wants and desires of men.
What this led me to think about though has to do with the word, ‘disappointment.’ I was ‘disappointed’ with the outcome of Kenny’s trial; heartbroken, really, for him and for my dear friend. But, should I have been? Should we really be disappointed in the twists and turns of life?
Let’s begin by looking at the definition of disappointment: “Sadness or displeasure caused by the nonfulfillment of one’s hopes or expectations.” Just what should our hopes and expectations be as Christians? From prison in Rome, chained to a Praetorian guard day and night suffering afflictions Paul wrote to the Philippian church:
“Not that I speak from need, for I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with little, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:10-13)
Did Paul ever get angry? Yes. He also suffered criticism, doubt, persecution, mistreatment, imprisonment, concern for the fledgling churches, concern for the brethren, daily health issues and a number of other things. He gave up his distinguished life as a Pharisee to follow Jesus completely. He suffered much but, rather than looking to himself, his background or his circumstances to meet his needs, he put all things in subjection to Jesus Christ. In that he found contentment and strength to face his trials.
My point is this: disappointment is what happens when we take our focus off of the truths of God; truths such as He knows our every need, He will never leave us or forsake us; His desires for us are good; His plan for us was ordained before we were even born; and He offers us the hope of a life of victory over sin and death and an eternity with Him in heaven.
Psalm 34:18 is so encouraging because it reminds us that in the heartbreaks of life — and there will be many — God is right there holding us close to His heart. During those times our hopes and expectations are shattered. In the tribulations of the world that Jesus promised us we would experience, God never wavers from our side. Rather than allow disappointment and bitterness to enter our hearts we are to give all our burdens to Him. My dear friend is in the process of doing that even as I write this. If you think of her, please remember her in prayer.