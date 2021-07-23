Word of Life Youth Ministries will be coming to First Baptist Church of Baileyton.
Word of Life Ministries focus is on three areas: discipleship, evangelism and spiritual formation. The ministry is divided into 3 age groups: ages 4-6 — Gopher Buddies, grades 1-6 — Olympians, and grades 7-12 — Fifty1 Student Ministry.
The ministry offers biblical lessons with relevant and personal application to each student’s life.
There will be discussions, activities and games with each lesson. Each child will receive a quiet time devotional journal to teach them to read and pray each day.
Lessons are structured to be age appropriate with some scripture memorization. Orientation and sign-up will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The first group meeting will begin Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m.
For more information contact the church office at 423-234-0501.