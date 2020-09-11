Worshiping in Greene County Sep 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pine Grove United Methodist Church is one of more than 250 churches in Greene County. Located on Bright Hope Road in the southwestern Greene County, Pine Grove was founded in 1857. Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pine Grove United Methodist Church Bright Hope Road Brian Cutshall Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Attracting Notice Of Out-Of-State Property Buyers Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Arthur 'Martell' Bible (Died: Sept. 6, 2020) Christopher 'Chris' Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020() Shawn Evette Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.