A local youth ministry recently received a major financial boost from Catalyst Coffee Company.
On Sept. 21, Scott Wakefield, lead pastor at First Christian Church, and Nathan Dickerson, general manager of Catalyst Coffee Co., were on hand at Greene Young Life to present a $2,000 check to the organization, which works to lead adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them to grow their Christian faith.
The downtown Greeneville-based coffee shop was founded in 2014 by First Christian Church of Greeneville to serve the community.
The mission of Catalyst Coffee is to give away its net profits “to those in our community already doing good work,” Wakefield said. “We want to be a Catalyst in the long-term revitalization of downtown Greeneville by promoting others and precipitating community change.”
In addition to its most recent donation to Greene Young Life, Catalyst Coffee has also made donations in recent months to the Hope Center of Greeneville and to the Long View Ranch Christian Camp and Retreat Center in western Greene County.
Young Life is nearing its 10th year of service within Greeneville and Greene County, officials noted in a news release.
The non-profit ministerial organization has an office in downtown Greeneville at 119 E. Depot St. The group is also has its Young Life Center facility at 1102 East Church St.
Founded in 1941, the national Young Life organization works to reach out to “middle school, high school, and college students in all 50 of the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world,” the organization’s website younglife.org says.
The Greeneville-based Young Life staff includes Brandon Gloyd, area director, and Abby Gloyd, who serves as the associate area director.
“Greene Young Life is about bringing the message of Christ to teenagers in Greeneville and Greene County,” Abby Gloyd said.
This past year, the local organization has continued to grow its services and staff by adding Gabe Fuller as a staff associate and Andrew Cantrell as a student staff member.
“The Young Life staff stick to something we call the 5C’s of Young Life to help us live out our mission in practical ways,” Fuller explained. The 5C’s include: Contact Work, Club, Camp, Campaigners and Committee.
Contact work involves “meeting high school kids where they are at,” Fuller said.
The second C is club work, in which the participants “party with a purpose” through various fun-filled activities, including singing songs, playing games, laughing at skits and listening “as a Young Life leader gives a talk about Jesus at the end,” he continued.
The third C is camp. “We call Young Life Camp the best week of your life,” Fuller said. “For many, Young Life Camp will be the start of a kids’ walk with Christ. Camp is high energy, very intentional, and feels like a little glimpse from heaven.”
The fourth C involves campaigning. “Campaigners is a time throughout the week that kids get together with their Young Life leader and open up God’s Word,” Fuller said.
“Our last and final C is our committee,” he continued. “Our Greene Young Life committee is made up of many community leaders in our town. They are the backbone to this ministry. The committee helps keep our staff accountable to ensure that our ministry is moving in the right direction.”
“For the past 10 years, Greene Young Life has been building a foundation in this town,” Fuller said. “We have successfully planted our roots deep into Greeneville High School, but it is time we start expanding. We have been praying and listening for where God wants us to go next. That is why this year ... we have branched out and started South Greene Young Life.”
This fall, the ministry “is packed full with Young Life Clubs, our annual fundraising banquet, and fall camp,” Fuller said.
Currently, South Greene Young Life is attending Greene Young Life Club in Greeneville.
“The idea is to paint the picture of possibility and dream big with our South Greene crew,” Fuller said. “Club right now looks like nearly 100 kids both from Greeneville High and South Greene coming together to throw a Young Life Club.
“Nearing the end of September, Greene Young Life will be taking two full buses to Windy Gap fall camp,” he said. During this time, 75 kids from Greeneville and South Greene high schools that will get “the chance to hear the gospel in a good and clear way,” he said.
“God is on the move. That is why we are preparing ourselves for our annual Young Life Banquet in the beginning of October to raise the support we need to keep this mission going,” he added.