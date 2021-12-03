Gospel Music Notes (copy) Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PINEY GROVE FWBCThe Knight Family will be singing Sunday at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands Community. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Frank Lee Smelcer (Died: Nov. 21, 2021) John Price: Greeneville's 'Hot Dog Man' For 20 Years Investigation Continues In Death Of Caitlin Crum Solar Farm Being Developed In Tusculum JUDD: A Thankful Church Left Jim Winfree 'Dumbfounded' Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.