ANTIOCH UMC
Crystal River Boys will be singing Sunday, June 6, at 6 p.m. in Antioch United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome. Host pastor is David Gibbs.
LONG CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Summer Gospel singing at Long Creek Christian Church Gospel Music Barn will be the third Saturday night monthly at 6:30 p.m. starting June 19. Groups singing Saturday night are The Foothills Quartet, The Scott Family and The Norman Smith Family. Bring your lawn chairs and join us on the lawn for some good gospel singing. Long Creek Christian Church is located at 3310 Sane Road in the Parrottsville community. In the event of bad weather everyone is invited inside the barn. Face masks are required inside the barn. Everyone is welcome.