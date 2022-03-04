ANTIOCH UMC
The Foundation’s will sing Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church. Refreshments will be served. Host pastor, David Gibbs, welcomes everyone to attend.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
Howard, Jake and Bart will be singing Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m. at People’s Tabernacle Church. Host pastor, David Tweed, invites everyone to attend.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Eric Daniels will be singing Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf, and congregation invite everyone to attend.