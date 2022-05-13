Gospel Music Notes May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McMILLIAN FWBThe Foundations will sing at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, May 15, during the 10 a.m. service. Everyone is welcome.PEOPLES TABERNACLEThe Scott Family will sing Sunday evening, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m., at Peoples Tabernacle Church on the Asheville Highway. Host Pastor David Tweed invites everyone.PINE GROVE FWBThe Lawson Family will sing Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 12690 Horton Hwy. The Rev. Pete Smith is host pastor.SPEEDWELL BAPTIST CHURCHHighway 416 will sing May 22 during the morning worship service at Speedwell Baptist Church in Bulls Gap. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Host pastor is Jason Lawson. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Former Eastman Employee Sentenced For Trade Secret Thefts Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.