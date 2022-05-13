McMILLIAN FWB

The Foundations will sing at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, May 15, during the 10 a.m. service. Everyone is welcome.

PEOPLES TABERNACLE

The Scott Family will sing Sunday evening, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m., at Peoples Tabernacle Church on the Asheville Highway. Host Pastor David Tweed invites everyone.

PINE GROVE FWB

The Lawson Family will sing Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 12690 Horton Hwy. The Rev. Pete Smith is host pastor.

SPEEDWELL BAPTIST CHURCH

Highway 416 will sing May 22 during the morning worship service at Speedwell Baptist Church in Bulls Gap. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Host pastor is Jason Lawson.

