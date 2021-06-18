LONG CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH GOSPEL BARN
There will be a gospel singing at Long Creek Christian Church Gospel Barn Saturday night, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. Featured groups are Appalachian Trail Band, Glory Bound and The Stone Mt. Band. Bring your lawn chairs and join us on the lawn for some good gospel singing. In the event of bad weather everyone is invited inside the barn. Facemask required inside the barn. Long Creek Christian Church is located at 3310 Sane Road, in the Parrottsville community. Everyone is welcome. Check our schedule at www.Long Creek Christian Church.org.
CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH
Red Back Church Hymnal Sing directed by Jake Keasling will be Saturday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Biddle St., Greeneville. Everyone’s invited to bring your red back hymnals for a fun-filled evening of convention/congregation singing. The Rev. Paul Garritt is host pastor.