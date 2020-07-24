DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Grant Munafo, from Jacksboro, will be preaching Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at Doughty’s Chapel Church, located on Lonesome Pine Trail (Highway 70 North). Everyone is invited.
NEW HARVEST CHURCH
New Harvest Church is hosting a free movie on the lawn showing “Toy Story 4” on Saturday. The address is 434 Old Knoxville Highway, Greeneville. Events will start at 8 p.m. with the movie starting around 8:45 p.m. Please bring your own chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase. Visit newharvestfamily.com or call 423-823-9592 for more details and information.
THE GOSPEL MUSIC BARN
The gospel singings schedule at The Gospel Music Barn located at Long Creek Christian Church in the Parrottsville community has been canceled for the rest of the summer due to concerns about Covid-19 Pandemic.