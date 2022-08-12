Gospel Music Notes Aug 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LORD’S TABERNACLEThe Believers will sing this Sunday evening, Aug. 14 at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. Service time is 6 p.m. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.MIDWAY UMCThe Brothers and One will be singing at Midway United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 during the 11 a.m. service. Host Pastor Jerry Holt invites everyone to attend.MY FATHER’S HOUSEScottie and Renee Norton will be singing during the 10 a.m. morning worship service this Sunday, Aug. 14, at My Father’s House on Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley invites everyone to attend.NEW HAVENThe Singing Cookes and the Cooke Brothers will be sing this Sunday evening, Aug. 14, at New Haven Church in the fellowship building. Music will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jerry Holt Brother Gospel Music Midway United Methodist Church Christianity Pastor Father Scottie Worship Renee Norton Shipley Lord The Believers Evening Tabernacle Church Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday 911 Director Uses Heimlich Maneuver To Save Life