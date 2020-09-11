Gospel Music Notes Sep 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McMILLIAN FWBCThe Believers will sing at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Everyone is welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Attracting Notice Of Out-Of-State Property Buyers Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Arthur 'Martell' Bible (Died: Sept. 6, 2020) Christopher 'Chris' Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020() Shawn Evette Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.