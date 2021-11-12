Gospel Music Notes Nov 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PINEY GROVE FWBCPsalms 51 will be singing Sunday at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in White Sands community. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities Investigating Death Of 20-Year-Old Woman JUDD: Netflix Opens A Window On Greeneville Next Week Chris O'Brian Kirkpatrick (Died: Nov. 4, 2021) Annie Margaret Bird Cansler (Died: Nov. 2, 2021) Woman Scammed Out Of More Than $23,000 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.