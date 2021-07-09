ANTIOCH UMC
The Brothers & One will sing July 11 at 6 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church. Host Pastor David Gibbs invites everyone to attend.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
James Buchanan will be singing July 11, at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. The Rev. Buford Metcalf invites everyone to attend.
TOWNE SQUARE
The Whoso-evers (Romans 10:13) will be singing July 10 at 7 p.m. with special guests, Rhonda Taylor and Kristian Beach-Goodner. Bring a lawn chair, let’s praise Jesus.