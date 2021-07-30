Gospel Music Notes Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANTIOCH UMCCelestial City will be singing Sunday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church. Host pastor, David Gibbs, invites everyone to attend Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celestial City David Gibbs Gospel Music Christianity Antioch United Methodist Church Pastor Antioch Recommended for you Trending Now Man Who Allegedly Shot At Officer In Custody Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Attorney Identified By TBI As Man Who Died In Greeneville Greene Man Killed In Tractor Accident Ratliff Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' After Two-Year Wait Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.