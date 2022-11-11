GOSPEL MUSIC NOTES Nov 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McMILLIAN FWBThe Barbara Courtney Family will sing this Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.FLAG BRANCH COGEvening tide will sing this Sunday, Nov. 13, during the 10:30 a.m. service, at Flag Branch Church of God, 9800 107 Cutoff. The Rev. Willis Bowers is host pastor.MIDWAY UMCLiving Sanctuary will sing this Sunday, Nov. 13 during the 11 a.m. service at Midway United Methodist Church. Pastor Jerry Holt invites everyone. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jerry Holt Willis Bowers Sanctuary Christianity Barbara Courtney Family Pastor Tide Flag Branch Church Of God Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern