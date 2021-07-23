PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
The Scott Family will be singing Sunday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at People’s Tabernacle Church. David Tweed, host pastor, invites everyone to attend.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Eric Daniels will be singing Sunday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands Community. The Rev. Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend.
OAKDALE UNION CHURCH
Brian Burchfield will be singing Sunday evening, July 25, at 6 p.m. at Oakdale Union Church. Host pastor is Mike Woodward. Everyone is welcome to attend.
ROMEO UMC
Good Neighbors Quartet will be singing Sunday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Romeo United Methodist Church, Located on Hwy 70, Lonesome Pine Trail. Host pastor, Melinda Sturm, welcomes everyone to attend.