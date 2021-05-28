LONG CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Summer Gospel singing at Long Creek Christian Church Gospel Music Barn will be the third Saturday night monthly at 6:30 p.m. starting June 19. Groups singing Saturday night are The Foothills Quartet, The Scott Family and The Norman Smith Family. Bring your lawn chairs and join us on the lawn for some good gospel singing. Long Creek Christian Church is located at 3310 Sane Road in the Parrottsville community. In the event of bad weather everyone is invited inside the barn. Face masks are required inside the barn. Everyone is welcome.
TOWNE SQUARE GOSPEL CONCERT
The Whosoevers, Romans 10:13, with special guest Beyond Freedom will be preforming Saturday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. in Towne Square Shopping Center. Bring a lawn chair and let’s praise Jesus.
MT. BETHEL FWB CHURCH
The Heavenly Reflections will be singing at Mt. Bethel FWB Church at 403 Mount Bethel Road on Sunday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m.