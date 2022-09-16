Horse Creek Mission Church will host a benefit gospel singing and meal for 13-year-old cancer patient Reana Richards and her family on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4-8 p.m. Featured singers will be Strong Ties, Appalachian Trail and The Nortons. A hamburger and hot dog supper will be available for purchase by donation. A raffle is also planned. Call 828-767-0060 or 423-470-4021 for more details.
LONG CREEK CHRISTIAN MUSIC BARN
Long Creek Christian Music Barn, 3310 Sane Road, in Parrottsville, will host its final singing for the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The featured groups will be The Foundations and His Fold. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
McMILLIAN FWB
The Smith Family will sing during the 10 a.m. service this Sunday, Sept. 18 at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP
Mosheim Fellowship Church will be having a Community Fellowship singing on Friday Sept. 16, at 6pm. Pastor Rev. Bill Hatfield welcomes everyone.
MIDWAY UMC
The Foundations will sing Sunday morning, Sept. 18 at Midway United Methodist Church. Service time is 11 a.m. Pastor Jerry Holt invites everyone to attend.
NEW JERUSALEM FWB
The Foundations will sing Sunday evening, Sept. 18 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor Steve Davis welcomes everyone.
OAKLAND CPC
The Scott Family, of Greeneville, will sing this Sunday morning, Sept. 18 at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, in Telford Service time is 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
PEOPLES TABERNACLE
The Threads of Faith will sing this Sunday evening, Sept. 18 at Peoples Tabernacle on the Asheville Highway. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor David Tweed welcomes everyone.
PYBURN FWB
Shepherd’s Call will sing this Sunday morning, Sept. 18 at Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church, 14041 Horton Hwy. Service time is 10 a.m. Pastor Jonathan Jones welcomes everyone.