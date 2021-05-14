HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Threads of Faith will be singing Sunday evening, May 16, at 6 p.m. at Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Everyone is welcome.
LONG CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Gospel singing begins this summer at Long Creek Christian Church Gospel Music Barn Sat. night at 6:30 p.m. Groups singing Sat. night are The Foothills Quartet, The Scott Family and The Norman Smith Family. Bring your lawn chairs and join us on the lawn for some good gospel singing. Long Creek Christian Church is located at 3310 Sane Road in the Parrottsville community. In the event of bad weather everyone is invited inside the barn. Face masks are required inside the barn. Everyone is welcome.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
Bart, Howard and Jake will be singing Sunday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at People’s Tabernacle. Host pastor, David Tweed, invites everyone to attend.