ANTIOCH UMC
The Good Neighbors Quartet will be singing Sunday at 6 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church. There will be no refreshments. Host pastor is David Gibbs. Everyone is welcome to attend.
CASI FULL GOSPEL CHURCH
The 43rd Annual Song Revival at Casi Full Gospel Church, 372 Cassi Road, Chuckey, will be Monday-Friday starting at 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Featured singers will be The Inspirations, the Chuck Wagon Gang, Gold City, Old Time Preachers Quartet and Jeff and Sheri Easter. For more information call 423-335-0624 or 423-638-3121.