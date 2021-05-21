LONG CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Summer Gospel singing at Long Creek Christian Church Gospel Music Barn Sat. night at 6:30 p.m. Groups singing Sat. night are The Foothills Quartet, The Scott Family and The Norman Smith Family. Bring your lawn chairs and join us on the lawn for some good gospel singing. Long Creek Christian Church is located at 3310 Sane Road in the Parrottsville community. In the event of bad weather everyone is invited inside the barn. Face masks are required inside the barn. Everyone is welcome.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
No Name but His will sing Sunday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Everyone is invited to attend.