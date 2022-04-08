Gospel Music Notes Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZION UMCThe Good Neighbor Quartet will sing Sunday at 6 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church. The Rev. Gregg Davis, host pastor, invites everyone to attend. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Proposed Legislation Could Bar Local Judicial Candidate From Serving Memorial Planned For Lilllelid Victims, Podcast Looks At Crime Lillelid Family Remembered On 25th Anniversary Of Murders Candidate Sign Theft, Vandalism Investigation Ongoing Bill Clerk: Hawk Did Not File Legislation That Could Keep Judicial Candidate Off Bench Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.