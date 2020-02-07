BRITTONTOWN CHURCH
The Foundations will be singing during the morning worship services at Brittontown Church Sunday morning, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. Please makes plans to join us in worship. Host Pastor Roger Dykes invites everyone to attend.
CARPENTERS CHAPEL CHURCH
Second Saturday Night singing will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. with the Carpenters Chapel Church Singers at Carpenters Chapel Church, Mosheim. Everyone is welcome to attend.
FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH
The Kingdom Heirs will perform in a free concert Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 6410 McDonald Road in Mohawk. A love offering will be taken. The Kingdom Heirs are the resident gospel group at Dollywood, with several chart-topping singles. Voucher seating will begin at 6:15 p.m., while general admittance/overflow seating will start at 6:30 p.m. Vouchers for seating are available at Triangle Press, 4050 N. Mohawk Road, and the main branch of Andrew Johnson Bank in downtown Greeneville. For more information, call 423-832-2756 or visit FairviewBC.com.
McMILLIAN FWBC
Brother Plus 1 will be singing Sunday, Feb. 9, during the 10 a.m. service at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
NEW JERUSALEM FWBC
Brian Burchfield will sing at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church Sunday, Feb. 9, at the 4 p.m. service. Everyone is welcome.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
The Ellis Hughes Family will be singing at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Host pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf, invites everyone to attend.
REHOBETH UMC
Eric Daniels will be singing Sunday, Feb. 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in the Houston Valley community. Everyone is invited to attend.