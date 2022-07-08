Gospel Music Notes Jul 8, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANTIOCH UMCThe Brothers and One will be singing Sunday at 6 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church. Refreshments will be provided. Host pastor, David Gibbs, welcomes all to attend. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Gibbs Refreshment Brother Gospel Music Christianity Antioch United Methodist Church Pastor Antioch Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Recovery Court Graduates Continue Lifelong 'Journey' July 4th Celebration To Feature Events And Entertainment Of All Kinds Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself Fourth Of July Celebration A Blast In Greeneville A Cruise Put On Ice: Greene County Natives' Alaskan Cruise Halted By Iceberg Collision