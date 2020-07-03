Gospel Music Notes Jul 3, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENE RIDGE FWBCBrian Birchfield will sing Sunday, July 5, at 4 p.m. at Greene Ridge Church Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now County Department Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, New Precautionary Measures Coming Greene County Schools Draft Reopening Plan Online Greene County Sees Largest Daily COVID-19 Increase Body Found In Vehicle Monday Morning Ronald 'Ron' Hankins (Died: June 28, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.