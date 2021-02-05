Gospel Music Notes Feb 5, 2021 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANTIOCH UMCThe Sounds of Victory of Elizabethton will sing Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church. The Rev. David Gibbs, host pastor, invites everyone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 Andrew Frank Davenport (Died: Jan. 23, 2021) Scott Christopher Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Matthew Lee Randall (Died: Jan. 31, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.