Gospel Music Notes Jan 7, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PINEY GROVE FWBCNo Name but His will be singing Sunday at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Karen Sue Thacker (Died: Jan. 1, 2022) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.