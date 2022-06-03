GOSPEL MUSIC NOTES Gospel Music Notes Jun 3, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANTIOCH UMCThe Crystal River Boys, of Southwest Virginia, will sing at Antioch United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Host Pastor David Gibbs welcomes everyone.McMILLIAN FWBDamascus Road will sing in the 10 a.m. service at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, June 5. Everyone welcome.MOSHEIM COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP, SINGINGA community fellowship and singing will be held Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Fellowship Church. Attendees are invited to bring instruments if they wish. The Rev. Bill Hatfield is host pastor.MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCHNo Name But His will be singing on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Fellowship Church. The Rev. Bill Hatfield is host pastor.UNION TEMPLE FWBMichael Combs will be singing at Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 9680 Kingsport Highway.UNITED BAPTISTThe Allens will be singing and Brother Todd Allen will be preaching Sunday, June 5 at United Baptist Church 2639 Buckinghan Rd. In Greeneville. Service begins at 10 am. Everyone is welcome. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Greene Residents On Board Cruise Ship That Caught Fire Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash JUCO World Series Passes On Sale Chuckey-Doak's Fletcher To Play Baseball At Milligan Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.