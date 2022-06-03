ANTIOCH UMC

The Crystal River Boys, of Southwest Virginia, will sing at Antioch United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Host Pastor David Gibbs welcomes everyone.

McMILLIAN FWB

Damascus Road will sing in the 10 a.m. service at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, June 5. Everyone welcome.

MOSHEIM COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP, SINGING

A community fellowship and singing will be held Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Fellowship Church. Attendees are invited to bring instruments if they wish. The Rev. Bill Hatfield is host pastor.

MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH

No Name But His will be singing on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Fellowship Church. The Rev. Bill Hatfield is host pastor.

UNION TEMPLE FWB

Michael Combs will be singing at Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 9680 Kingsport Highway.

UNITED BAPTIST

The Allens will be singing and Brother Todd Allen will be preaching Sunday, June 5 at United Baptist Church 2639 Buckinghan Rd. In Greeneville. Service begins at 10 am. Everyone is welcome.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you