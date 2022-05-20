Forgiven will sing this Sunday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church on the Asheville Highway.
GREENEVILLE FIRST FWB
Madison Metcalf and Betty Beach will be singing Sunday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at Greeneville First Free Will Baptist Church, 502 E. Church St. Everyone is welcome to attend.
LONG CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH
A gospel singing will be held Saturday night, May 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Long Creek Christian Church Gospel Music Barn. Featured groups will be The Foothills Quartet, The Saults Family and The Stone Mountain Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and come out and enjoy some good gospel singing. In the event of bad weather everyone in invited inside the barn. Long Creek Christian Church is located at 3310 Sane Road in the Parrottsville community. Everyone is welcome.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
Living Sanctuary will sing this Sunday, May 22, during the 10 a.m. worship service, at My Father’s House, 1660 Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley and congregation invite everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Threads of Faith will sing Sunday May 22 at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend.
TABERNACLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
A time of celebration in memory of Gene Maddox will be held Sunday, May 22, from 1-3 p.m. at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 715 Wesley Ave. There will be music, fellowship and a cookout. The event is free for the community.