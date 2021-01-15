Gospel Music Notes Jan 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST GREENE FWBCBrian Burchfield will be singing Sunday night, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. at West Greene Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Jeffrey Daugherty and the congregation invite everyone to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Ronnie Metcalfe (Died: Jan. 8, 2021) James W. 'Jimbo' Charles (Died: Jan. 1, 2021) COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Those Over 75 Years Old Tony Reaves (Died: Jan. 7, 2021) Jon Coulston (Died: Jan. 9 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.