FAIRVIEW CPC
Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferry Road will have a singing Sunday night, July 19 at 6 p.m. featuring the local Scott Family Singers. Due to the recent Greene County requirements for COVID-19, everyone’s temperature will be checked at the door, and since masks have been locally mandated for public gatherings, they will be suggested but not enforced if you have a condition that keeps you from wearing one.
THE GOSPEL MUSIC BARN
The gospel singings schedule at The Gospel Music Barn located at Long Creek Christian Church in the Parrottsville community has been canceled for the rest of the summer due to concerns about Covid-19 Pandemic.
WAYSIDE FWBC
Strong Ties will be in song service Sunday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at Wayside Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Leonard Cutshaw invites everyone.