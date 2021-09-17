FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH
Sacred Harmony will perform Sunday at 6 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk. “With 15 years in music ministry, Sacred Harmony is singing to sold-out crowds and garnering attention across the nation with their own unique sound. The Tennessee-based trio has captivated crowds with their stage performance, ushering them into a place of worship through the message they deliver,” according to a news release from the church. Fairview Baptist Church is located at 6410 McDonald Road, Mohawk.
GOSPEL MUSIC BARN
Gospel singing schedule for Saturday night at Long Creek Christian Church Gospel Barn has been canceled.