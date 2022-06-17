A group of local high school students from Greeneville Adventist Academy traveled on a mission trip this spring to the South American country of Bolivia.
“Many thought they would not be able to go on a mission trip this year due to ongoing Covid travel restrictions. But God worked a miracle and opened the door for them to go to Bolivia, a country that has few travel restrictions,” said the group’s mission leader, Angela Emde, in a news release.
The school partnered with the It Is Written evangelical organization for the mission trip, Emde said. In addition to its long-running television program, It Is Written is also involved with humanitarian outreach and evangelism training.
The student group arrived in Cochabama, Bolivia on April 8.
“We were in Bolivia for 12 days, but that includes sight-seeing days. The actual evangelism and mission work was for 8 days,” Emde said.
During their mission work, the students participated in five vision clinics, which were provided free of charge to persons in need. In addition the students also spent four days assisted with on-going construction work at two church sites and participated in eight student-led evangelistic meetings, she added.
“The days were filled with much rewarding work for the Lord,” Emde said.
At the vision clinics, led by Dr. Brad Emde, the medical volunteers and other mission workers saw over 780 patients and gave away over 840 pairs of glasses and sunglasses, the release noted.
“At the construction sites, team members helped to build a church. They also prepped and painted the inside and outside of another church,” the release continued.
“In the evenings, students divided into teams and went to six different churches for evangelism,” the release added.
The junior and senior students preached an 8-part sermon series; while the freshmen and sophomores provided a Vacation Bible School program for the children of those churches, the release noted.
“At the end of the meetings, 31 people committed their lives to God at the altar call for baptism,” Emde said.
In addition to their mission work, the students were also able enjoy some sight-seeing on their trip. Among their stops was a visit to the famous Cristo de la Concordia (Christ of Peace) monument, which is the third largest statue of Jesus Christ in the Southern Hemisphere. At 132.7 feet in height, the statue stands atop San Pedro Hill, according to the site’s online information. Visitors can either ride a cable car to get there or climb the 2,000 steps to the statue.
At the end of the trip, the Adventist Academy students toured the world-renowned Bolivian Salt Flats in Uyuni.