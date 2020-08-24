Everyone knows that exercise improves physical fitness, but new research shows that it can also help relieve the symptoms of depression. It is estimated that more than 19 million American adults are living with depression. One in four women and one in six men will suffer from depression at some point in their lives.
It is not unusual to feel sad, blue, unhappy, or down-in-the-dumps from time to time. In contrast, depression is characterized by prolonged feelings of sadness, dejection and hopelessness that interfere with everyday life for an extended time. The problem with depression is that it makes you feel like you have no energy. So, the tasks of daily living can become difficult or overwhelming.
The good news is that regular aerobic exercise can be an effective treatment for depression. In fact, research indicates that it may be as effective or better than medication for relieving mild to moderate depression.
Just how exercise reduces symptoms of depression is not fully known, but studies show that exercise prompts changes in both mind and body. Researchers have found that regular exercise increases serotonin levels in the brain and leads to improved moods and feelings of well-being. It also boosts feel-good endorphins, releases tension in muscles, improves sleep and reduces levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. Taken together, these effects produce notable improvements in depression symptoms.
Obviously, these findings provide tremendous hope for those suffering from depression. Research shows that the best results occur with about 30 minutes of exercise five days a week. But as little as 15 minutes five days a week has been shown to improve mood in the short term.
Aerobic exercise is any type of cardiovascular conditioning, or “cardio.” It can include activities like brisk walking, swimming, running or cycling. Before starting any new physical activity, consult with your doctor.
Once you have clearance to begin your new exercise plan, here are some helpful tips for getting started:
Do what you enjoy. Figure out what type of exercise or activities you are most likely to do (e.g., walking, bicycling, running or swimming). Think about when and how you would be most likely to follow through.
Set reasonable goals. You don’t have to train for a marathon. Walk around the block the first day. Then try to do a little more each day. Within a short time, you will have made significant progress towards your goal.
Go easy on yourself. You might not be able to handle a lot of exercise at first, so start small and increase your activity gradually. Remember to warm up before and cool down after each exercise session.
Make it social. Try to find a friend with whom you can exercise. This will give you a little extra motivation to stick with your exercise routine.
Go outside. A little sunshine and fresh air can enhance your mood.
Whatever you do, don’t give up!