ALPS Adult Day Services will kick-off our 30 Days of Thanks and Giving campaign on Nov. 1 and culminate on Giving Tuesday Nov. 30. During this time, we will take time to THANK those in the community that have supported ALPS during this year and raising funds to continue our mission.
With the help of 10 generous Community Partners, we have an opportunity to have each donation made during the 30 Days, matched. All money raised will aid in offsetting the cost of our sliding fee scale for participants. We want to thank the following Community Partners for their matching donations totaling $3,000: Eastman Credit Union, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, Heritage Community Bank, Robert’s Furniture, TEVET, Gateway Ford – Nissan, Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team, Morning Pointe Assisted Living Residence, Southbound Real Estate, and one anonymous business
We invite the Community to GIVE during the 30 Days of Thanks and Giving. For each $10 donation, the donors name will be added to a weekly gift basket drawing. Watch our Facebook (@alpsgreenevilletn) for more details on each of our Community Partners, our weekly gift baskets and our Community Thank You spotlights.
Those wishing to donate may do so in the following ways:
1. Donate at our website at https://www.alpsadultdayservices.org/30days
2. Call our office at 423.525.5573
3. Drop off or mail your donation to 431 East Bernard Ave, Greeneville TN 37745
Join us as we continue to grow and serve the families in our community. #LoveGrowsHere
ALPS Adult Day Services is a non-profit 501© (3), state licensed comprehensive health program designed to meet the needs of adults, ages 18 and up, with cognitive and/or physical impairments in a cozy, home-like setting. We strive to provide the best therapeutic quality care to adults who are not able to be alone during the day and to provide support and relief to their families and caregivers.
The Greeneville Center serves families in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan, and Hawkins counties. To schedule a tour or receive more information about our services contact us at 423.525.5773 or email alpsfamilygc@musfiber.com.