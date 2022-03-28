ALPS Adult Day Services announced its 3rd Annual Caregiver Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Link Hills Country Club on April 22 Presented by Gateway Ford-Nissan, the event will benefit families served at the ALPS Greeneville Center, according to a news release.
Entrants will have a day of golf with lunch on the course and a chance two win prizes made possible by Heritage Community Bank, according to the news release. Prizes will include:
- Putting green contest with a seven-night resort stay
- Four hole-in-one contests with the following prizes: $10,000 Cash, Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putter, Yeti Tundra 75 Hard Cooler and a 128GB Apple iPad
- Four-player $50,000 shootout (minimum of 165 yards for men and 150 yards for women)
- Two VIP ticket long drive contests (one for women and one for men)
New this year is a traveling trophy that will be awarded to the wining team and a commemorative goody package for each golfer. Visit @alpsgreenevilletn on Facebook for other registration giveaways and tournament details.
The agency is seeking hole and cart partners for businesses in the community. To register or become a partner, visit www.alpsadultdayservices.org/CaregiverClassic or call 423.525.5773.
ALPS Adult Day Services is a nonprofit, state-licensed comprehensive health program designed to meet the needs of adults, ages 18 and up, with cognitive and/or physical impairments who are not able to be alone during the day and to provide support and relief to their families and caregivers, the agency said in its news release.
The Greeneville Center serves families in Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Hawkins counties.
For more information, call 423-525-5773 or email alpsfamilygc@musfiber.com .