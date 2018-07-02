Ballad Health has announced several upcoming lectures and support group meetings.
The initiatives are to promote healthy living in Greeneville and Greene County, according to a news release.
Takoma Regional Hospital’s breast cancer support group will meet Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park for a special patriotic-themed picnic. The luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. at the park on Forest Street. Participants are asked to bring a covered dish. If you plan to attend, call Ann Williams, Takoma Regional’s breast nurse navigator, at 278-1923 to make a reservation.
Tips on how to improve skin care for people with diabetes will be shared Thursday at Roby-Fitzgerald Adult Center, 503 N. College St. Marianne Mason, a registered nurse and diabetes education coordinator at Takoma Regional Hospital, will be guest speaker at the event, which will be held from 10-11 a.m. For more information on the lecture, call 798-8110.
Celebrate Life and Parent Partners grief support programs of Ballad Health Foundation will begin Thursday and continue each Tuesday and Thursday through July for a total of eight, one-hour sessions. The free programs provide education, support and encouragement for adults 18 years and older to explore their grief, the news release says.
The general grief support group session, Celebrate Life, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The parents’ grief support group session, Parent Partners, will begin at 7 p.m. Both groups meet in Laughlin Memorial Hospital’s private dining room on the first floor, located beside the cafeteria. The groups are conducted in partnership with Joyce Daniels, grief specialist. To register, call 787-5117.
A lecture on how to start a vegetable garden will be held at Takoma Regional Hospital on Monday, July 9. Lori Dunn, a local gardening enthusiast, will be guest speaker. Dunn will also talk about the health benefits of gardening. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-noon in the hospital’s Everett and Carolyn Coolidge Volunteer Conference Center, 303 Takoma Ave. Light refreshments will be served. Those planning to attend are asked to call Marianne Mason, a certified diabetes educator and host of the meeting, at 636-0308.
Information on “Cooking with Summer Foods” will be shared during a lecture at Roby-Fitzgerald Adult Center on Thursday, July 19. Ashley Head, a dietitian at Laughlin Memorial Hospital, will be guest speaker. The lecture will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the center, located at 503 N. College St. For additional information, call 787-5117.