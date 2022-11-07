Free flu shots are available at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary. Walk-ins are welcome. A free community flu vaccine clinic is also planned Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Greene County Health Department will be administering free flu shot vaccines at a community clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd.
The event is part of a state-wide flu shot campaign, called Fight Flu ’22, being spearheaded by the Tennessee Department of Health.
“We want to protect people in our communities from the flu, and receiving your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you,” said Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, in Johnson City.
“No appointments will be needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22, and the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone who wants to receive it at any local health department in the state,” Kirschke added.
Public health officials encourage everyone over the age of 6 months to get a free flu shot.
“The flu virus is highly contagious,” a news release from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office states. “Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu.
“The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine,” the release adds.
To help prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, public health officials recommend that people take special precautions such as “proper hygiene and hand-washing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick,” the release adds.
For more information about receiving a free flu shot, please visit www.tn.gov/health/fightflu or call the Greene County Health Department at 423-798-1749.