JL Buckner is thankful to be independent once again after COVID-19 and pneumonia left him weak and in need of rehabilitation.
Buckner went to Life Care Center of Greeneville Jan. 26, needing moderate assistance for wheelchair mobility and dressing and some assistance for bed mobility, standing balance and bathing. He needed supplemental oxygen and was experiencing shortness of breath and some confusion.
At first, Buckner was anxious about being in a skilled nursing and rehab center, but the team set him at ease. Physical, occupational and speech therapists worked with him to improve his cognition, endurance, mobility and self-sufficiency with activities of daily living.
“The biggest success was that my team got me back on my feet, and that I survived COVID,” said Buckner.
Buckner returned home Feb. 26.
Located at 725 Crum St., Life Care Center of Greeneville is one of 27 facilities in Tennessee managed by Life Care Centers of America.