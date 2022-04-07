Danielle Vance celebrates two birthdays each year.
The first is her original birth date of December 7. Her second is April 7, the day she was “reborn” and given a life-saving stem cell transplant.
This April 7 will be a particularly special “rebirthday” for Vance because it will mark five years since her transplant in 2017. For cancer survivors, reaching this five-year milestone is especially important because it means their chances of long-term survival are very promising.
A single mother of two daughters, Vance was just 42 years old when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November 2016. AML is a highly aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and it is the most common form of acute leukemia in adults, the National Cancer Institute says. AML is also a type of cancer that will kill quickly — if it is not treated immediately.
For Vance, like many other patients with the same blood cancer she had, the only option for long-term survival was to undergo a stem cell transplant. Today, she is thriving and enjoying all that life has to offer. Thanks to her “rebirth,” as she calls it, Vance was able to see her younger daughter, Ashleigh, receive her high school diploma and go off to college. She also proudly walked her older daughter, Haleigh, down the aisle on Aug. 29, 2020, and watched as she married the love of her life, Ethan Wykle. She has also seen Haleigh complete nursing school and become a registered nurse.
Vance stands as a living testament to the miracle of stem cell donation. She works tirelessly to encourage people to join the Be the Match stem cell/bone marrow registry and educate them on how easy it is to become registered through the simple step of swabbing the inside of the cheek and mailing the sample.
Be the Match is an international leader in stem cell and bone marrow transplantation. The organization maintains a global registry of potential donors and connects them with people in dire need of a donor to save their lives. There is no cost to the donor for the expenses of medical tests, lodging and food if they are selected as a match and asked to donate. If the recipient’s insurance doesn’t pay, then Be the Match will cover the entire costs for the donor. “The donor never pays anything,” Vance stressed.
Stem cell transplantation is today a viable treatment for many life-threatening cancers and catastrophic diseases once considered incurable.
“In years past, leukemia was a death sentence,” Vance said. “There was nothing they could do for you. Many treatments available now were not available then. Today, research has come a long way, and there are much better survival rates for leukemia patients,” she added.
“Every three minutes, one person is diagnosed with a blood cancer,” the Be the Match online information site says. “Every 10 minutes, someone dies from a blood cancer. That’s more than six people each hour, or 148 people each day. Patients are searching for a cure. It could be you.”
For more information about stem cell donation or how to join the donor registry, visit bethematch.org.
‘I WAS DYING’
Vance said she began to feel ill in October of 2016. “We don’t have any idea how long I had been sick before I was diagnosed,” she noted.
She had been having some bleeding issues in her mouth and increased flow with her monthly menstrual cycle. She was also experiencing excessive bruising on her body and headaches. She also began to suffer from severe hip and back pain in early October.
When she initially told her doctor about her back and hip pain, she was treated for a possible sciatic nerve and sent to physical therapy, but it didn’t help.
“I went to the ER about five times, and they would send me right back home,” she said. “I had an MRI and x-rays.” Still, nothing was conclusive.
“It got to the point that I was delirious from the pain,” Vance said.
One night the pain got so severe that she thought she might be having a heart attack. Her daughter immediately drove her to the nearest ER.
She went into the ER and told them that she thought she might be having a heart attack, so she was immediately hooked up to monitors and ruled out a heart attack.
She told the doctor, “Don’t give me a thing for pain. I’m tired of coming to the ER, being given pain medication, and then sent back home. I want you to find out what is wrong with me.”
She was admitted to the hospital, and the doctor ordered blood tests. “This was November, and this was the first doctor since I had gotten sick who ran blood tests,” she said.
The doctor’s first theory was that she was experiencing blood clots. The blood work revealed that her platelets were severely deficient. However, her red blood count and white blood count were both in the normal range.
After doctors found that she was not suffering from a blood clot, the hospital contacted a local hematologist, who reviewed her case and told her that he was nearly 99 percent certain she had leukemia.
Her medical condition was so dire that she was sent immediately via ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, where she was administered chemotherapy right away.
Vance couldn’t walk or raise her arms to eat by that point. “I couldn’t do anything. Literally, I was dying,” she said.
A bone marrow biopsy revealed that she was suffering from AML.
After being hospitalized for nearly a month following her first round of intensive chemotherapy, her condition improved to the point that she was able to return home. For the next few months, she returned monthly to Vanderbilt and stayed in Nashville for six days during each follow-up treatment.
FINDING A MATCH
During that same time, Vance was put on the waiting list for a stem cell donor because the type of leukemia she had nearly always tended to relapse. “I was in remission at this point,” she said. “And I was doing maintenance chemo.”
Initially, Vance said she was reluctant to have the stem cell transplant because she knew she would have to leave her girls in Greeneville and remain in Nashville for at least 100 days. One of her friends told her, “What are 100 days compared to the rest of your life?” The words sank into her heart, and Vance agreed. “I told my friend that she was right,” she said.
Vance knew she would miss some milestones for her younger daughter, including her eighth-grade prom and graduation. But her friend reminded her that if she did this treatment, she would be there for her daughter’s high school prom and graduation.
The wheels were then set in motion to find Vance a stem cell donor.
Three matches immediately came up on the stem cell donor registry for Vance. However, one person had asked to be removed from the registry, and another was no longer age-eligible to donate. (The optimal age to donate stem cells is between 18 and 40.) A third person that matched Vance on the registry was a female who had given birth to three children since she was first placed on the registry. Her multiple pregnancies made her ineligible. “At that point, I basically didn’t have a donor,” Vance said.
From there, doctors looked at her family members. Her brother only matched 3 out of 10 of the necessary matching criteria, which was not close enough. An ideal match is 10 out of 10.
Her daughter, Haleigh, was tested and matched in 6 out 10 of the criteria. It wasn’t a perfect match, but it was close enough to work. Usually, Vance said that children only match a parent in 5 out of 10 areas. “They were amazed that Haleigh had more of my DNA than her father,” she added.
The mother and daughter also have the same blood type, which is another good match criterion because it helps guard against graft-versus-host disease after the transplant.
“Some people will beat leukemia but die from graft-versus-host disease,” Vance said.
About a month before the donation, Haleigh underwent medical tests to ensure that she was perfectly healthy and capable of donating. Then, about a week before donation, she was administered a series of injections of filgrastim to increase the number of stem cells in her bloodstream.
Unlike donating bone marrow, a stem cell donation does not require a surgical procedure. It is similar to donating blood. During the donation process, IV-type needles are inserted into each arm of the donor. Some of the donor’s blood is then extracted from one arm and sent into a machine that separates the blood-forming stem cells from the whole blood. The filtered blood is then sent back into the donor’s body through the other arm. The entire process takes about six hours.
To donate, Haleigh had to overcome a couple of fears of her own. “I am terrified of needles,” she said with a laugh. “I know that’s funny to say, especially since I’m a nurse. I’m okay when it comes to other people and needles, but when it comes to me, I revert back to a two-year-old child.
“I’m also claustrophobic,” she added. “But when it comes to your mama, you will do anything to save her life. It doesn’t matter what you go through.”
Looking back, Haleigh said the experience of becoming a stem cell donor was not anything like she had feared. “The whole process was amazing,” she said. “In the grand scheme, it’s not as bad as you think.”
After undergoing days of intense chemotherapy, Vance was administered Haleigh’s stem cells the day after she donated them. After the transplant, Vance stayed in near isolation in the hospital to prevent possible infections. Nearly a month later, she was finally able to return home to Greene County to continue her recovery.
‘A DIFFERENT PERSON’
Vance works for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, and she feels blessed that she was able to keep her job during her illness and treatment. She was off work for a year.
“Every small health problem scares you after battling cancer,” Vance said. “You are never the same. The old Danielle died, and this is the new Danielle,” she said. “I get scared more easily than I once did. I know what it’s like to go through it, and I don’t want to go through it again. You’re just a different person after you go through something like this. You value things so much more. Time with your kids. Walking my daughter down the aisle. Seeing Ashleigh graduate high school and go off to college. These things have meant so much.”
She now returns annually to Vanderbilt for checkups and has her blood tested with her doctor in Greeneville every three months.
Her advice to others is to always “be proactive with your health,” Vance said.
I want people to listen to their bodies. When you know something is wrong with you, it’s okay to be demanding of answers as to what it is. If you feel bad, don’t worry about asking.
People need regular blood work done. Otherwise, you don’t know what is happening inside your body. Even if you are a perfectly healthy person, having routine blood work done is essential, if not every six months, then at least once a year.”