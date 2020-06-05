Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a seminar Tuesday on “a relatively unknown, but increasingly common, lifestyle-related disease that is subtle but can become deadly” — non-alcoholic fatty liver disease — according to a news release.
Called “Dinner With the Doctor,” the program will be held 6:30-8:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 710 Asheville Highway. COVID-19 recommendations will be followed, according to the news release.
The program will include a plant-based meal and a presentation called “Non-alcholic Fatty Liver Disease: silent, stealthy, and nearly epidemic” given by Candi Overholt, MD, Internal Medicine Specialist. The disease is closely related to the epidemic of obesity and diabetes in western society, according to the news release.
A question and answer session will follow.
Donations will be accepted.
For more information and to pre-register, call 423-638-5014.
This event is sponsored by Healthstar and the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.