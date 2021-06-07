Good nutrition or bad nutrition impacts your health, even your visual health. This ‘eye-opening’ seminar will discuss the importance of eating nutritionally-packed food for maximum long-term health and wellbeing, even your eye health.
Called “Dinner With the Doctor,” the program will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Highway. Mask wearing is optional.
The program includes a plant-based meal, served promptly at 6:30 in the fellowship hall, and a presentation called “Eye Opener: How Nutrition Impacts Visual Health” given by Brad Emde, OD, Optometrist. A question and answer session will follow, a release says.
Donations to cover the cost of the food will be accepted and appreciated.
For more information and to pre-register, please call 423-638-5014.
This event is sponsored by the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.