The pandemic has created treacherous conditions for people with eating disorders, such as Crest, leading to a surge of new cases and relapses.
Peyton Crest, an 18-year-old from Minnetonka, Minnesota, says she developed anorexia before the pandemic but has relapsed twice since it began.
‘’It was my junior year, I was about to apply for college,’’ she said. Suddenly deprived of friends and classmates, her support system, she’d spend all day alone in her room and became preoccupied with thoughts of food and anorexic behavior.
With her parents’ prodding, she got local treatment in June, but relapsed again in September and spent almost two months in a residential treatment center in Arizona.
Her school recently returned to in-person classes, she was accepted at Rhodes College in Memphis, and Crest says she’s doing much better.
‘’My mental health has improved immensely,’’ she said.
Eating disorders affect at least 9% of people worldwide. They will affect nearly 30 million Americans in their lifetimes and cause about 10,000 U.S. deaths each year, according to data cited by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.
An analysis of electronic medical records data from about 80 U.S. hospitals found a 30% increase starting after March 2020, compared with data from the previous two years. There were 1,718 admissions for girls aged 12 to 18 through February, but no increase among boys.
The data should put parents and health care providers on the alert.