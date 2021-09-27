Alzheimer’s Tennessee and Caris Healthcare announce the next care partner education meeting Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive, in Greeneville.
Special guest speaker, Nathan Varnier, Caris Healthcare Chaplain, will focus on “Grief Throughout the Stages of Dementia.”
The group, which meets the fourth Tuesday of every month from 2-3 p.m. is open to community caregivers who would like to learn more about dementia as well as share experiences and ask questions of others in a comfortable setting.
For questions or more information about Dementia or End of Life Dementia and resources, please contact Tracey Wilson with Alzheimer’s Tennessee at 423.330.4532 or Renee Lowery with Caris Healthcare at 423-638-2226.