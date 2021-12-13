Dr. Adam Qualls, dentist at the Greene County Health Department, is seeing dental patients. Whether or not a child is covered by dental insurance, the health department will provide comprehensive dental care, a release says. Services are available to youth up to age 21 years. In addition, the dentist can provide emergency care for uninsured adults age 21 and older who have severe dental pain.
Dr. Qualls, who is originally from Scott County, Virginia and graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 2017, wants to serve those around him as proper dental care and education are so vital for a person’s well-being, the release says. He currently lives in Johnson City with his wife Emily and their goldendoodle Dolly. He enjoys the outdoors, exploring local parks and trails, and helping out on the family farm. Dr. Qualls strongly encourages parents to establish a dental home for their kids by the age of one as early guidance and preventative care is best.
“We are pleased Dr. Qualls is able to provide dental care for children, as well as emergency care for uninsured adults,” said Greene County Director Matthew McConaughey in the release. “Children can come to the health department for routine dental care including cleanings, sealants, fluoride varnish, fillings and extractions whether or not they have insurance. We can also provide service to adults age 21 and older who have severe dental pain but do not have dental insurance.
For more information about dental services or to schedule an appointment, please contact the health department at 423-789-1749 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays.