To manage your diabetes, it is important to take your medications regularly, which can be easier said than done. There are multiple potential barriers to taking medication, one is undoubtedly cost. A 2018 international patient survey found nearly one in four patients taking insulin say they had difficulty affording their medications, leading to them possibly rationing their insulin. This is a huge problem, because not taking your medications can lead to poor health – possibly even death.
The type of insurance you have, or if you have no insurance, can impact your eligibility for certain resources and programs. This article will help explain options that are available to help with the cost of insulin, based on the most common insurance situations – people with no insurance and people on Medicare insurance plans who can’t afford copays.
Assistance options for people without insurance
Without insurance, insulin is expensive and can be difficult to afford. Fortunately, there are many patient assistance programs that can help you get free insulin if you meet income requirements.
To be approved, you need to submit an application that will require some information from you and your primary care provider explaining what medications you need. You can find applications for your medication at www.needymeds.org by searching for your medication. If you don’t have internet access, your primary care provider can help you get the application.
If you do not have insurance and don’t qualify for one of the free patient assistance programs, there are insulin discount programs offered by companies that make insulin. These discount plans will typically allow you to purchase a fixed amount of insulin for a reduced price. Some of these programs include:
Lilly Diabetes Solution Center (makers of Basaglar, Humalog and Lyumjev)
833-808-1234
Novocares (makers of Tresiba, Novolog, Fiasp and Levemir)
833-793-1861
Sanofi Insulins Valyou Savings Program (makers of Lantus, Toujeo and Admelog)
833-813-0190
Assistance options for people with Medicare who can’t afford copays
If you are on Medicare and having trouble affording insulin, there are a few things you need to consider.
One common question we get is about copay and discount cards. These cards typically are not eligible for use with Medicare or other government-funded insurance programs.
Luckily, many of the patient assistance programs mentioned above are also available for Medicare patients. For many patient assistance programs, eligibility will also depend on income, but it might also depend on your out-of-pocket medication expenses for some programs.
The Medicare Extra Help program is a very important resource for patients to consider for prescription drug plan costs. This program is offered through Social Security for Medicare recipients with limited incomes. If you are approved for this program, your copays for medications are reduced, and the copays are not subject to increase throughout the year. To learn more about this program. you can visit https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp.html or call 1-800-772-1213.
While this article doesn’t cover all types of situations, there are many assistance options available to help with medication costs, regardless of the type of insurance you have or even if you have no coverage.
If you are going without insulin or any medication, I strongly encourage you to have a conversation with your primary care provider. They can help you navigate the resources and programs available and can help you throughout the process of applying for any assistance that you need.
