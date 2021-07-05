If you have diabetes, you know that monitoring your glucose readings, usually referred to as blood sugar, is important to be able to control your diabetes and improve your health.
But did you know that now, you might not have to do it with fingersticks?
Over the years, testing glucose has gotten increasingly more patient-friendly. Years ago, you had to go to a lab to get your glucose checked. The release of home glucose meters has been an important step to help patients test their glucose levels at home, but the process still required a fingerstick every time you wanted to check your glucose, which can be painful.
Continuous glucose monitors (CGM) can help you to check your glucose more often, without having to stick your finger to draw blood. These devices include a sensor that can go either on the back of your arm or on your abdomen, and they also include a device to look at your readings.
People who use smartphones can use their phone to keep track of readings with some CGM systems. The sensor is replaced every seven to 14 days, depending on the sensor. The sensor uses a thin filament inserted just underneath the skin to monitor glucose levels, and patients can apply the sensor at home.
CGM systems can also help you in your journey to controlling your diabetes, wherever you might be in that process. The latest generation of these systems actively follows your glucose around the clock so you and your healthcare provider can understand what is happening to your glucose levels at all times of the day.
These systems can also include alarms that can be set to let you know when your glucose is too low or too high. Hypoglycemia, also known as low blood sugar, can be a medical emergency. If you struggle with hypoglycemia, a CGM system could potentially be a helpful option for managing diabetes safely.
We get frequent questions about the cost of these new systems. The cash price is more expensive than your traditional blood sugar testing kits, but more commercial plans are covering CGM systems now with an affordable copay. Patients with Medicare insurance may be eligible depending on how often you use insulin and need to check your glucose.
CGM systems can offer significant lifestyle changes for people with diabetes. If you are interested in getting started with a continuous glucose monitor, there are a couple of steps you can take from here. First, you should have a discussion with your primary care provider or diabetes specialist to see if a glucose monitoring system is right for you. You can also check with your insurance provider to see which systems are covered under your plan.