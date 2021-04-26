There are many pieces to the healthcare puzzle that contribute to a patient’s healthcare story. While many variables dictate outcomes for a patient, sometimes, the information a patient has can make all the difference in their outcome.
That’s why Ballad Health is launching Health in a Minute, a series of informational articles released every two weeks that will be focused on a variety of healthcare topics. This series will feature columns from our Greeneville-based providers across the healthcare spectrum, from primary care providers to specialists such as cardiologists and dietitians.
We know patients who understand their diagnoses and treatment plans have better outcomes than patients who don’t. Unfortunately, many patients leave their doctor’s office without a good grasp of either of those, adding to the list of variables that block a patients’ path to better outcomes. It’s not uncommon for us to hear, “I don’t know” or “I don’t understand” from patients when we ask them what another provider told them about their diagnosis or treatment plan.
Further complicating the attempt to educate patients is the fact that medicine is always changing. Medical professionals are constantly adapting to a growing knowledge bank, which adds to the complexities of practicing and understanding medicine. While increased knowledge is a good thing, it sometimes makes it difficult to properly educate patients.
As medical providers, we need to make a better effort to involve patients in conversations about their healthcare, and Ballad Health continues to take steps to get patients more involved with their health. Last year, even amid a worldwide pandemic, we were able to launch MyChart, our electronic health record system, in all Ballad Health Medical Associates practices. With MyChart, patients have 24/7 access to their health records and information at the touch of their fingertips – it gives our patients unimpeded access to schedule doctor’s appointments, check test results and even participate in virtual appointments with their medical providers. MyChart opens a crucial door for patients who wish to take a more active role in their healthcare, and it’s a free and accessible tool for anyone with a device and internet connection.
But there’s still more we can do.
Health in a Minute is our earnest attempt to bridge the gap in knowledge and time that modern medicine has provided us. We hope this series serves our community members by providing them with key information about health and wellness, thereby giving them a possible key to better health outcomes. We look forward to this opportunity to educate our community and hope we are able to improve your health and well-being.
We would like to thank The Greeneville Sun for allowing us to provide this service to you. Please look for the next installment of Health in a Minute on Monday, May 10. And if you have any recommendations on health topics that are important to you, please let us know at michael.stone@balladhealth.org.
Mike Stone is a physician assistant with Ballad Health Medical Associates in Greeneville.