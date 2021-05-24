Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers continue dropping across the country as vaccinations rise. It might feel like normalcy is right around the corner.
So where do we go from here?
My crystal ball has always been foggy, and right now, it’s completely broken. But I’ll do my best.
Will COVID-19 go away? It’s hard to say. Most likely, it will remain present as a threat, but that threat will be mitigated by two factors: the amount of virus that is circulating in the region and how severe the virus becomes as it mutates.
Our best chance to minimize both factors is through widespread vaccination. As of this writing, all individuals 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine. There are multiple avenues to pursue vaccination in this community, including the Greene County Health Department and several community pharmacies.
The closest Ballad Health Community Vaccination Center is in the Mall at Johnson City, and it is open from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call 833-822-5523 or visit www.balladhealth.org to schedule an appointment, and the center is also open for walk-in appointments.
If we want a full, safe return to summer camps, school programs and other summer activities, it’s going to take everyone coming together to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee and Greene County have some work to do to catch up to the national averages, but I know we can do it.
Will we have to get vaccinations every year? We don’t know the answer to that yet either. Much will depend on how much the virus continues to circulate and how much it mutates.
Again, vaccination is the key here. If we can stamp down the circulating virus, it should have less of a chance to mutate, and we shouldn’t require as many booster vaccines.
The hope of the health and science community is the immunity from the vaccines will persist for an extended period, unless the virus changes significantly. However, time will tell in this regard.
Will there be more effective treatments for COVID?
There has been a lot of hope placed in multiple medications. Some of these, like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, have not been proven effective in trials. Other treatments, such as convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies, have been effective for some – but not all – patients.
Pharmaceutical companies are working to develop antiviral drugs that are effective against COVID-19; Pfizer just launched a study of an oral medication in March. We are hopeful, but again, the best treatment for any disease is prevention of the disease. Have I mentioned yet to go get your shot as quickly as you can?
What if I have had COVID-19, and I’m still struggling with complications? This is an area with a lot of interest. Ballad Health recently announced its Center for Post-COVID Care, which is a gateway to access and comprehensive clinical care, complete with the assistance of COVID navigators to guide you. Patients and referring providers can call 423-952-2183, visit www.balladhealth.org or email postcovid@balladhealth.org to find more information.
Last year was a difficult year for many, including me. Life in 2021 is starting to gain some traction — let’s do all we can to get back to as close to “normal” as we can, as fast as we can. Get your shot!
If you have any recommendations on health topics that are important to you, please let us know at michael.stone@balladhealth.org.